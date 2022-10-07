Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Brazil Ghana Soccer
Brazil players celebrate after their teammate Marquinhos scores his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Ghana in Le Havre, western France, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
fifa world cup 2022

Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar

0 Comments
ZURICH

Brazil will go to this year's World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday.

Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the Netherlands in one of its two Nations League games.

Argentina stayed at No. 3 and 2018 World Cup champion France is still at No. 4.

The World Cup in Qatar starts on Nov 20.

Host Qatar will be the 50th-ranked team, just ahead of No. 51 Saudi Arabia. Ghana will be the lowest ranked team at No. 61.

Group B at the World Cup is the strongest by rankings with all four teams in the top 20 — No. 5 England, No. 16 United States, No. 19 Wales and No. 20 Iran.

Italy rose one place to No. 6 and is the highest-ranked team that failed to qualify for the World Cup, missing back-to-back editions. Spain fell one place to No. 7, with Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark unchanged to complete the top 10.

Germany, the 2014 champion, is No. 11, just ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia.

Also, Russia rose two places to No. 33 despite not playing a recognized game in 2022 because the national team was suspended following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog