Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FIFA banned teams from wearing the "OneLove" armband at the World Cup Photo: AFP/File
fifa world cup 2022

British sports minister to wear rainbow armband at World Cup

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain's sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-colored armband that FIFA prohibited players from using at the World Cup when he attends England's clash with Wales in Qatar on Tuesday.

England and Wales were among seven European teams who abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after being threatened with sporting sanctions by world football's governing body.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wore the "OneLove" armband while sat next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino for Germany's shock 2-1 defeat by Japan.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and there were multiple reports of fans having rainbow-colored items confiscated by security during the first round of games.

"I will most definitely be wearing the 'OneLove' armband," Andrew, who is gay, told ITV News. "I want to show support and I was delighted to see that the German minister who attended a recent match has worn it, I think it is important that I do so.

"And I think it's been really unfair on the England and Welsh team that at the 11th hour they were stopped by FIFA from doing it."

England fan group "3LionsPride", which represents the LGBTQ community, said before the tournament that their members would not travel to Qatar for the tournament.

"These games should be a celebration show and for all football fans to enjoy. But sadly so many of them are feeling that these are not," Andrew added.

"This is not a tournament for them. I met with LGBT football supporters, and it was really distressing to see actually how emotional they got that they couldn't be. They didn't feel they could be part of this and that is not acceptable."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog