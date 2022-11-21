Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WCup Qatar Ecuador Soccer
Fans sit on the stands above air conditioning ventilators during a World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
fifa world cup 2022

Cool air blasts fans on breezy World Cup opening night

0 Comments
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM
AL KHOR, Qatar

Icy air blasted the more than 67,000 fans packing the Al Bayt Stadium on the World Cup’s breezy opening night in the coastal Qatari city of Al Khor.

The cool night, made chillier by the air-conditioned outdoor stadium, left some fans wishing they had dressed warmer.

“Actually, it’s too cold,” said Faisal Rasheed, a 40-year-old Qatari fan who had come to see the host nation take on Ecuador after the seven-act opening ceremony. Wearing a maroon sweatshirt in the color of Qatar’s national flag and uniform, Rasheed said the air-conditioning was “working well,” but wondered whether it was needed on the windy, desert night.

Qatar lost the match 2-0 on a night when the outside temperature peaked at 23 degrees Celsius (74 degrees Fahrenheit).

The World Cup is being held in the winter months instead of the traditional June-July window after organizers moved it in 2015, five years after Qatar won the hosting rights, over concerns about how fans and players would fare under the country's searing summer heat.

Qatar spent billions building seven air-conditioned, open-air World Cup stadiums. Organizers have trumpeted the technology behind the cooling systems in the long runup to the tournament, repeatedly saying that temperatures in the stands and playing field would hover around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), regardless of outside conditions.

The 974 Stadium in Doha is the only venue that will not be cooled, but it will host only night matches.

The Bedouin tent-shaped Al Bayt Stadium has a cooling station that sends chilled water to several air treatment units inside the venue. Some of the water used in the cooling process is recycled wastewater, stadium engineer Saud Ghani said.

Mario Sanchez, a 33-year-old U.S. fan, said he had traveled to Qatar from Chicago to watch 28 of the tournament’s 64 matches.

“It actually feels kind of cold tonight,” Sanchez said, “but that's because it's really windy.”

He said the technology's real test would likely come on Monday during the first daytime match, between England and Iran, at 4 p.m. local time.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Sanchez said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Cool Things to do in Takadanobaba

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog