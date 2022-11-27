Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the group E World Cup soccer match against Japan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, on Sunday. Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
fifa world cup 2022

Costa Rica scores late to beat Japan 1-0

By STEPHEN WADE
AL RAYYAN, Qatar

Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday, leaving both teams with three points after two games in Group E of the World Cup.

Fuller, who took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear in it end and hit the net from 18 meters just off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

The match at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium was tactical and largely lackluster, particularly in a first half that did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.

Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas came up with several rapid fire saves in the final minutes to save the victory.

Japan has one Group E game remaining with Spain, and Costa Rica faces Germany in its final group match. With a victory, Japan could have all but wrapped up a place in the knockout stage after a 2-1 upset of Germany in its opener. Costa Rica was pounded by Spain 7-0 in its first game and just trying to survive.

Daikimboshi win to the Costa Ricans! Well played, fully deserved win.

Japan were an embarrassment it pains me to say. Moriyasu should publicly apologize to those thousands of fans who turned up and never stopped singing. Why on earth did he make 5 changes? If it turns out he was resting/rotating players because Costa Rica was a "sure victory", he needs to be sacked.

Putrid stuff from Samurai-Blue. Awful way to bow out. Again, kudos to the Costa Ricans.

