Newsletter Signup Register / Login
G20 summit in Bali
FIFA President Gianni Infantino waits ahead of a working lunch at the G20 Summit on Tuesday in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters/POOL
fifa world cup 2022

FIFA boss Infantino urges World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine

0 Comments
NUSA DUA, Indonesia

The chief of soccer's world governing body FIFA issued a plea on Tuesday for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup, calling for all sides to use the tournament as a "positive trigger" to work towards a resolution.

Speaking during a lunch with leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies on the Indonesian island of Bali, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the month-long World Cup, which starts in Qatar on Sunday, offered a unique platform for peace.

"My plea to all of you, to think on a temporary ceasefire for one month for the duration of the World Cup, or at least the implementation of some humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue as a first step to peace," Infantino said.

"You're the world leaders, you have the ability to influence the course of history. Football and the World Cup are offering you and the world a unique platform of unity and peace all over the world."

The World Cup takes place from Nov 20 to Dec 18 in Qatar, which is the first Middle East country to host soccer's showpiece event.

Russia reached the quarterfinals of the last World Cup in 2018 but has been barred from this tournament over its invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine came close to qualifying for Qatar but lost out to Wales in a deciding playoff in June.

Infantino noted Russia hosted the 2018 edition and Ukraine is bidding to hold the 2030 contest, while as many as 5.5 billion people are expected to watch this year's event, which could give a message of hope.

"Maybe the current World Cup, starting in five days can be that positive trigger," he added.

There will be 32 teams competing in Qatar, from former winners Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France and Spain to Japan, Senegal, Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia, with 64 matches in total.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool Things to do in Takadanobaba

GaijinPot Blog

5 Stunning Rose Gardens In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

5 Standout White Truffle Courses This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog