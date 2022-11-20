FIFA chief Infantino accuses World Cup critics of 'hypocrisy'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hit back at criticism of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, blasting the "hypocrisy" of Western critics on the eve of the World Cup kick-off.
Infantino, speaking at his opening press conference of the tournament in Doha, also expressed support for the LGBTQ community and migrant workers.
"This moral lesson-giving -- one-sided -- is just hypocrisy," said the Swiss. "I don't want to give you any lessons of life, but what is going on here is profoundly, profoundly unjust."
He added: "For what we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years, we should apologize for the next 3,000 years before starting giving moral lessons to people."
The build-up to the tournament in the Gulf state has been dominated by concerns over Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.
Infantino expressed his support for those communities.
"Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker," he said.
Qatar officials say their country has been the target of "racism" and "double standards". They point to the reforms on working conditions and safety that have been hailed as groundbreaking in the Gulf region.
The World Cup kicks off on Sunday when host nation Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening match.© 2022 AFP
Yrral
How can they be a victim,when they are perpetrator of crimes of abuse
Wellington
I am sure he has been paid well for this little tantrum.
The usual excitement over the World Cup is sorely lacking this time around and it's his fault.
Bronco
Qatari culture should be respected.
Forcing them to adopt western liberal values is a throwback to colonialism.
dagon
European powers had slaves and tortured homosexuals and women for thousands of years before stopping these practices and recognizing some basic human rights.
So we are fine with holding a sports festival in a country that continues these practices.
Amazingly warped logic and his virtue signaling expressions of support amount to zero.
Like with the Olympic scam platitudes, money rules.
virusrex
His declarations put Qatar in even worse light, because he is unable to refute them, instead he just says others are ALSO guilty so they should not point fingers. The government of Qatar is still actively calling anything different from heterosexual attraction condemnable, that is not a show of support in any sense.
Moonraker
Yes, it is twisted logic but whataboutery is often part of the armoury of debaters. They think they have scored a checkmate with it. At least we cannot accuse FIFA of hypocrisy. They gave it to Russia last time after all, and I remember Argentina in 1978 was under military dictatorship.