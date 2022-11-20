Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FIFA president Gianni Infantino Photo: AFP
fifa world cup 2022

FIFA chief Infantino accuses World Cup critics of 'hypocrisy'

6 Comments
DOHA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hit back at criticism of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, blasting the "hypocrisy" of Western critics on the eve of the World Cup kick-off.

Infantino, speaking at his opening press conference of the tournament in Doha, also expressed support for the LGBTQ community and migrant workers.

"This moral lesson-giving -- one-sided -- is just hypocrisy," said the Swiss. "I don't want to give you any lessons of life, but what is going on here is profoundly, profoundly unjust."

He added: "For what we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years, we should apologize for the next 3,000 years before starting giving moral lessons to people."

The build-up to the tournament in the Gulf state has been dominated by concerns over Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

Infantino expressed his support for those communities.

"Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker," he said.

Qatar officials say their country has been the target of "racism" and "double standards". They point to the reforms on working conditions and safety that have been hailed as groundbreaking in the Gulf region.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday when host nation Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening match.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

How can they be a victim,when they are perpetrator of crimes of abuse

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I am sure he has been paid well for this little tantrum.

The usual excitement over the World Cup is sorely lacking this time around and it's his fault.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Qatari culture should be respected.

Forcing them to adopt western liberal values is a throwback to colonialism.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He added: "For what we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years, we should apologize for the next 3,000 years before starting giving moral lessons to people."

European powers had slaves and tortured homosexuals and women for thousands of years before stopping these practices and recognizing some basic human rights.

So we are fine with holding a sports festival in a country that continues these practices.

Amazingly warped logic and his virtue signaling expressions of support amount to zero.

Like with the Olympic scam platitudes, money rules.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

His declarations put Qatar in even worse light, because he is unable to refute them, instead he just says others are ALSO guilty so they should not point fingers. The government of Qatar is still actively calling anything different from heterosexual attraction condemnable, that is not a show of support in any sense.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yes, it is twisted logic but whataboutery is often part of the armoury of debaters. They think they have scored a checkmate with it. At least we cannot accuse FIFA of hypocrisy. They gave it to Russia last time after all, and I remember Argentina in 1978 was under military dictatorship.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool Things to do in Takadanobaba

GaijinPot Blog