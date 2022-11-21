Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WCup Qatar Soccer
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a press conference Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
fifa world cup 2022

FIFA revenue hits $7.5 bil for Qatar World Cup period

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
DOHA, Qatar

FIFA has told member federations it earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA revealed its earnings Sunday to officials from more than 200 members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The extra income was buoyed by commercial deals with the World Cup host country. Qatar Energy joined as a top-tier sponsor and new third-tier sponsors include Qatari bank QNB and telecoms firm Ooredoo.

Most broadcast deals for this World Cup were signed in 2011 during Sepp Blatter’s presidency in two-tournament deals that included the Russia and Qatar tournaments.

