France beats England 2-1 to advance to semifinals

Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1.
Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.
Giroud raced away in delight when his header deflected off England defender Harry Maguire and sailed past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar.
It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead in the 17th minute with a powerful drive from 20 meters (yards).
France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.
England had been looking like the team more likely to score when the match was at 1-1. But instead it was Giroud who connected with Antoine Griezmann's cross to extend his record as France's all-time leading scorer to 53 goals.
The celebrations didn't last long, however, as referee Wilton Sampaio reviewed a challenge from Theo Hernandez on substitute Mason Mount in the box. The Brazilian official awarded the penalty.
Kane sent Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris the wrong way with his earlier penalty kick after Tchoumani brought down Bukayo Saka, but he lifted his next effort high over the bar.
England, which lost to Italy on penalties in the final of last year's European Championship, reached the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup.
After scoring 12 goals on the way to the quarterfinals in Qatar, England trailed in the match for the first time at the World Cup. It was also the first time the English team had conceded a goal since the opening 6-2 rout of Iran.
Kane's goal was his 53rd for England, moving him into a tie with Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored for the national team.
Mbappe didn't have have a goal of his own to celebrate, but cheered passionately after Kane's penalty miss. Mbappe is the leading scorer at the World Cup with five goals, one more that Giroud and Lionel Messi.
England coach Gareth Southgate has often been criticized for being too cautious in the biggest games, but he opted for a back four against France and loaded his team with attacking threats.
Fighto!
Hats off to les Bleus. Not a classic game but they got the goals needed. They'll go back-to-back now IMO. Giraud - supposedly "too old for PL"...got the job done here!
England were a little disappointing, was hoping theyd take it to ET. Nerves played a part you'd imagine, lots of youngsters. No goals in free play, just the pen. Feel for Kane, but that was such a poor penalty attempt. One imagines this was last chance saloon for Kane and Southgate to hoist that Cup. They likely won't be there in '26 - but their excellent youngsters like Saka and Bellingham etc will.
BackpackingNepal
It's Coming Home! What does this mean actually? I asked British, he smiled only.
Is it because England invented? I wouldn't believe they are the one, they were just too advanced at that time to claim.
Anyway, England need real strikers! In few years they will have because many Asians are now becoming British citizen, so Asian will help England dream come true. And it will come home.
itsonlyrocknroll
A nail-biter from the start, could have swung either way, at any time.
Both teams provided the football match, the excitement, this tournament constant hype and spin supposedly stands for.
England has no reason to feel robbed. France won on the day.
The England team had the opportunities, it wasn't to be, but they fought to the last minute.
Kane penalty was the stuff of many nightmares to come.
Raise a glass or five, well worth setting the alarm clock.
Moonraker
Gallant failure and what-might-have-beens. England can live with that. And the commentators can talk all about 1966 again in the next World Cup.
seanwd20
LOL it’s not coming home! Bye England.
Moonraker
Are you Irish, by any chance, Sean? You seem to get your kicks out of such remarks.
itsonlyrocknroll
BackpackingNepal.......might help
https://www.britannica.com/sports/football-soccer
As early as 1843 an attempt to standardize and codify the rules of play was made at the University of Cambridge, whose students joined most public schools in 1848 in adopting these “Cambridge rules,” which were further spread by Cambridge graduates who formed football clubs.
"Coming home" is more a reflection on the past, plus codify the rules of play, may I also contend a hope that England will win again.
Sadly not this time.
rcch
Probably the most “boring” outcome I could’ve possibly imagined; a) England out, b) France wins, c) they’ll meet… Morocco, d) Argentina’s bullies still in the competition; after the anti-football horror show that Morocco provided to us and seeing one of the football greats going down the tunnel in tears, we could finally watch a “real” football game but England lost… and against France… and it felt like they could’ve done it. Morocco-France and Croatia-Argentina; I mean, seriously(?) smh