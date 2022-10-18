Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chelsea Kante
FILE - Chelsea's N'Golo Kante reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Nov. 6, 2021. Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has suffered a fresh setback in his fight to shake off his latest hamstring injury. The France midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday Oct. 10, 2022, ahead of Chelsea's match against AC Milan in the Champions League after having what manager Graham Potter said was a "reaction in training." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
fifa world cup 2022

France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation

0 Comments
LONDON

France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury.

Kante hasn't played a game for his club or country since Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said last week that Kante had suffered a setback in his bid to return from injury.

“The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach,” a Chelsea statement read, "and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.

“Following a successful operation, N’Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months.”

Kante, widely regarded as one of the world's best midfielders, played a key role in France's run to the World Cup title in Russia in 2018.

His absence is the latest blow to France's chances of retaining the trophy, with fellow midfielder Boubacar Kamara already ruled out because of injury and Paul Pogba only returning to training on Tuesday after tearing his meniscus in early September.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo