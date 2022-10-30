Newsletter Signup Register / Login
fifa world cup 2022

German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat

0 Comments
BERLIN

Germany's human rights envoy said Sunday that she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days.

Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf nation because of its human rights record. Qatar has faced heavy international scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and its criminalization of homosexual relations.

“The developments this weekend have made clear to me how difficult it is in the current situation ahead of the World Cup to have the open and also critical conversation I planned with the government of Qatar,” said Luise Amtsberg, Germany's human rights envoy.

Amtsberg, who was due to accompany Faeser on a visit to Qatar on Monday, said she would conduct the visit at a later date.

“While recognizing Qatar's growing role as a regional and global actor, international pressure and our efforts to protect human rights will remain central even after the World Cup,” she said.

Faeser, whose portfolio includes sports, still plans to travel to Qatar with a delegation from the German soccer federation.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo