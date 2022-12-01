Japan beats Spain 2-1 to advance to last 16 at World Cup

Japanese players celebrate after beating Spain 2-1 in their World Cup soccer match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.

By TALES AZZONI

Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 and advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday.

Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn't gone out of bounds before the goal.

Japan's Ao Tanaka scores his side's second goal against Spain. Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute at Khalifa International Stadium, but Japan rallied after halftime. Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left-footed shot from outside the box, and Tanaka added the second one a few minutes later.

Japan also shocked Germany 2-1 in its opener at the same venue. Germany was eliminated from the tournament even with a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in the other Group E match.

Japan will next face Croatia for a spot in the quarterfinals.

