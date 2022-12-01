Japan beats Spain 2-1 to advance to last 16 at World Cup

Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 and advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday.
Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn't gone out of bounds before the goal.
Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute at Khalifa International Stadium, but Japan rallied after halftime. Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left-footed shot from outside the box, and Tanaka added the second one a few minutes later.
Japan also shocked Germany 2-1 in its opener at the same venue. Germany was eliminated from the tournament even with a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in the other Group E match.
Japan will next face Croatia for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Editor: Story will be updated shortly.
Kenshin
Count the nay sayers in the Japan vs Costa Rica game.
Japan was awesome. Samurai Blue take it to the final!!!!!!!!!
Fighto!
Unbeeeeelieeeeeevable! The MIRACLE OF QATAR!
The entire world's jaws are on the floor! When I said Moriyasu-Japan needed to play the game of their lives....they did!
Moriyasu got the selections spot on this time with a 3 man strike force. All out attack, all game! Brilliant substitutions. Gonda was 10/10 between the sticks. Spain were woeful as the Japan defense dominated them.
A shame Spain was not eliminated, along with Germany! Neither are good enough this WC.
Nagoyajin
Soccer is such a weird game. Scores are so low that a team can be dominant for most of the match, like Germany or Spain playing Japan, but still lose. Japan, Australia are to progress but Germany and Belgium are eliminated? Wow!
Kenshin
lol. My comment in https://japantoday.com/category/fifa-world-cup-2022/soccer-moriyasu-says-the-buck-stops-with-him-at-world-cup#comment-3367975 received -17 votes. lol.
Sven
Good stuff! I'm happy Japan won but even happier Germany are heading home after the first round.
Fighto!
Moriyasu-Japan in finishing top definitely got the best draw. Croatia is a decent, busy side but nowhere near the threat of an in form Morocco.
And people said I was crazy saying the Semis should be the minimum for Moriyasu-Japan!
DudeDeuce
In my life here, watching the Japan team since 2002. This is the only team that plays well in the 2nd half. Usually they run out of gas after taking leads in the 1st half. It is so refreshing! Looking forward to the naysayers here saying football belongs to the Europeans/South Americans and no one else.
ifd66
Pretty good result given that they had less than 20% of possession.
thepersoniamnow
Alright Japan! Well done, we are gunna celebrate at work :)