fifa world cup 2022

Late penalty gives Canada win over Japan in final World Cup tune-up

DUBAI

Lucas Cavallini scored an injury-time penalty to give Canada a 2-1 friendly victory over Japan in Dubai on Thursday before both teams headed to Qatar for the World Cup.

Japan goalkeeper Shuchi Gonda dived early and still had enough time to get back up and lay a glove on Cavallini's floated spot kick, but could not keep it out.

The Vancouver Whitecaps striker had been handed the chance to send Canada into their first World Cup in 36 years on a high when the referee pointed to the spot after Miki Yamane fouled Richie Laryea in the 93rd minute.

Japan opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Yuki Soma jumped to poke home a lofted ball into the box by Gaku Shibasaki.

Canada equalised 12 minutes later when Steven Vitoria turned the ball into the Japanese net after Atiba Hutchinson had connected with Junior Hoilett's corner.

Canada are appearing in their first World Cup since 1986 and will face Belgium, Canada and Morocco in Group F in Qatar.

They play Belgium in their opening game on November 23.

Japan have been drawn in Group E with Germany, Spain and Costa Rica, and open their campaign against the Germans on November 23.

