France Pogba
FILE - Soccer players Mathias Pogba, left, Paul Pogba pose for photographers upon arrival at the MTV European Music Awards 2017 in London, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. A police investigation into allegations that France soccer star Paul Pogba was targeted by extortionists took a bizarre new twist Friday Sept. 23, 2022 with the release by one of the suspects, his elder brother Mathias, of a long string of videos taking aim at the 2018 World Cup winner, his entourage and wealthy lifestyle. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
fifa world cup 2022

Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot

TURIN, Italy

Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad.

Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States in July — having rejoined the Italian club two weeks earlier from Manchester United.

It’s been a rough period for Pogba, amid an inquiry into allegations that he was targeted by extortion attempts by his brother and childhood friends.

Defending champion France opens against Australia on Nov. 22 at the World Cup in Qatar, with Denmark and Tunisia also in Group D.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

