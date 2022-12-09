Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Portugal have denied Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being dropped for Tuesday's last 16 win over Switzerland Photo: AFP
Portugal deny Ronaldo reported World Cup walkout threat

DOHA

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to abandon the World Cup squad after being benched against Switzerland.

The 37-year-old striker was surprisingly dropped for the last 16 clash on Tuesday, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory.

Ronaldo appeared from the bench, but a report from Portuguese publication Record said the striker had previously threatened to leave in a tense conversation with coach Fernando Santos.

"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar," said the federation.

"Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected."

The FPF said Ronaldo's appearance against Switzerland was a further demonstration of his commitment to the cause.

Ronaldo is the most-capped Portuguese player and the top men's international goalscorer of all time.

Portugal face Morocco on Saturday in the quarter-finals, where Ramos may again get the nod over Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not train with the other substitutes on Wednesday after the game, instead taking part in a gym session alongside the starters against Switzerland.

Ronaldo isn't dumb. He knows his career is slowing and that he needs to find a way to gracefully leave over the next few years.

I heard the crowd's support when he stepped on the field and when he touched the ball in play the first time.

He's had an amazing career and life, well beyond any expectations.

He isn't 21 anymore. Time catches up with everyone. Plus, he can spend more time with his lovely wife and kids. It isn't like money will ever be an issue.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

