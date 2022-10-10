Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Feb. 4 2016 photo the MSC Opera cruise ship passes the Malecon sea wall as it leaves the harbor in Havana, Cuba. A third cruise ship has been hired by Qatari World Cup organizers to operate as a fans’ hotel docked in Doha port. It will add much-needed rooms during the month-long tournament. Geneva-based MSC Cruises announced the agreement just six weeks before the World Cup starts for the 1,075-cabin MSC Opera. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
fifa world cup 2022

Qatar hires 3rd cruise ship as floating hotel for World Cup

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
GENEVA

A third cruise ship was hired by World Cup organizers in Qatar on Monday to operate as a soccer fan hotel docked in Doha Port to add much-needed rooms for the tournament.

Geneva-based MSC Cruises announced the agreement only six weeks before the World Cup is scheduled to start on Nov. 20. The 1,075-cabin MSC Opera will be available from Nov 19 to Dec 19.

Prices for the Opera were listed Monday on MSC’s website starting from 470 Swiss francs ($470) per person per night during the group stage, with a minimum two-night stay.

Qatar does not have the hotel capacity for all teams, workers, volunteers and fans at the World Cup and is creating camping and cabin sites, hiring cruise ships, and encouraging fans to stay in neighboring countries and fly in for games.

MSC previously signed a deal with the Qatari government in 2019 to provide two ships with about 4,000 cabins as floating hotels to help house the expected 1.2 million international visitors.

The high-end flagship MSC World Europa is starting work at the World Cup after being built in France.

Prices on the cruise ships fall during the tournament when half the teams go home. During the round of 16 and quarterfinals, the cheapest rooms on MSC Opera cost 320 Swiss francs ($320), then 220 Swiss francs ($220) during the final week.

Basic rates include breakfast on board with an option to pay a 90 euro ($87) daily supplement for all meals.

Alcohol is expected to be available on board with MSC offering wine and draft beer.

Qatar is a Muslim-majority country that typically limits the consumption of alcohol to luxury hotels but has eased its rules for FIFA’s commercial partners, including the corporate hospitality provider at stadiums and World Cup sponsor AB InBev, the brewer of Budweiser.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

