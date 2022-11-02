Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WCup Japan Soccer
Japan national team head coach Hajime Moriyasu, center, with Japan Football Association (JFA) President Kozo Tajima, right, and Japan national team technical director Yasuharu Sorimachi announce the national team members for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
fifa world cup 2022

Japan announces squad for World Cup

0 Comments
By STEPHEN WADE
TOKYO

Saying it is one thing, but doing it is another.

Japan soccer coach Hajime Moriyasu repeated his aim again for the World Cup.

“Our goal for the tournament is to reach the quarterfinal — at least,” he said on Tuesday as he named Japan's 26-player squad. “We know it won't be easy.”

Perhaps an understatement: Japan is in Group E with Germany and Spain — two former World Cup champions — and Costa Rica, which made the quarterfinals in 2014 in Brazil.

This is Japan's seventh World Cup appearance, and it has reached the round of 16 on three occasions. In 2018 it lost 3-2 in stoppage time to Belgium after leading 2-0. It also was eliminated by Paraguay on penalties in 2010, and lost to Turkey 1-0 in 2002 when the country co-hosted the event with South Korea.

“Hopefully, we have a different view of the landscape this time,” Moriyasu said.

There were no real surprises on the 26-player squad, certainly not among the first line of players who are expected to play the most.

Defenders Maya Yoshida and Hiroki Sakai will be playing in their third consecutive World Cup. Defender Yuto Nagatomo and goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima will be playing in their fourth.

Japan opens against Germany on Nov. 23, faces Costa Rica on Nov. 27, and Spain on Dec. 1. It will play its last friendly on Nov. 17 against Canada in Dubai.

__

Japan squad:

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima.

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Yuta Nakayama.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo), Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma.

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog