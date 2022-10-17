Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World Cup host Qatar wins rights for 2023 Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

With the World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, the country was selected Monday as the host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation.

Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia to become the first country to host the continental championship tournament three times after staging the event in 1988 and 2011.

China had originally been scheduled to hold the 24-team event but relinquished its hosting rights in May because of the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, leaving the AFC looking for replacements.

Given the high summer temperatures in Qatar, it’s possible the scheduled tournament dates could be switched from next June.

