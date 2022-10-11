Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israel Soccer Champions League
Juventus' Angel Di Maria leaves the pitch after an injuring during the group H Champions League soccer match between Maccabi Haifa and Juventus at Sammy Ofer stadium, in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
World Cup worry for Argentina as Di María exits Juve game

0 Comments
HAIFA, Israel

Argentina has another injury concern ahead of the World Cup after Ángel Di María exited Juventus’ Champions League game at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday.

Di María was running for a ball in the first half when he pulled up grasping the back of his right thigh and wincing in pain. Juventus did not immediately provide details of Di María’s status.

It comes days after fellow Argentina international Paulo Dybala was injured while playing for Roma.

Lionel Messi has a slight calf injury and was unavailable for Paris Saint-Germain's game against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Argentina, one of the favorites for the tournament in Qatar, opens against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 and also faces Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Di María provided all three assists when Juventus beat Haifa 3-1 last week.

