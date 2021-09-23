Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Can family relationships and friendships broken or frayed because of differences over vaccinations, restrictions, mask-wearing and lockdowns due to the pandemic be repaired?

As long as you accept everyones free will, free opinion and free decision: No!

I personally accept everyones opinion and decision how to behave, but for my son, I set some rules to him. (like wearing mask and wash hands...).

My wife is old enough to decide by herself what to do.

In the beginning of the pandemic, I was often upset with people who I saw without mask and I told these people directly to wear masks please, but currently, I don't care anymore about those things.

After 2 years now in the pandemic, people should understand how to behave to protect themselves and people around them.

