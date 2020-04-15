Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Do you think the explosive increase in coronavirus cases that occurred in New York will happen in Tokyo?

0 Comments

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: March 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

Getting Colorful: Where To Buy Unorthodox Hair & Makeup Products In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get Your Veg Fix In Tokyo With These Vegetable Delivery Boxes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

These Totally Lost in Translation English Signs in Japan Have us Scratching Our Heads

GaijinPot Blog