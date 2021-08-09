VoicesinJapan have your say How has the pandemic changed your eating patterns both at home and when/if you eat out? Today 05:42 am JST Today | 07:57 am JST 4 Comments ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 4 Comments Login to comment Matej Today 06:35 am JST it did affect in good way. better balanced food. boost your immunity system. be less vulnerable against viruses. -1 ( +0 / -1 ) borscht Today 07:14 am JST Less money spent in coffee shops, more time talking with family, more cooking at home, more particular about where we eat out (no more chains, only local family-owned places.) -1 ( +0 / -1 ) Hello Kitty 321 Today 08:04 am JST Eat out? Haven’t done that for eighteen months -1 ( +0 / -1 ) Space Monki Today 08:24 am JST I had started a longevity diet about four months before the pandemic. During that time, I learned how to boost the effectiveness of my immune system / developing and diversifying my gut biome. Then the pandemic started and essentially, my longevity diet went into overdrive - sauerkraut, raw broccoli, mushrooms and tons of olive oil everyday. -1 ( +0 / -1 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
4 Comments
Login to comment
Matej
it did affect in good way.
better balanced food.
boost your immunity system.
be less vulnerable against viruses.
borscht
Less money spent in coffee shops, more time talking with family, more cooking at home, more particular about where we eat out (no more chains, only local family-owned places.)
Hello Kitty 321
Eat out? Haven’t done that for eighteen months
Space Monki
I had started a longevity diet about four months before the pandemic. During that time, I learned how to boost the effectiveness of my immune system / developing and diversifying my gut biome. Then the pandemic started and essentially, my longevity diet went into overdrive - sauerkraut, raw broccoli, mushrooms and tons of olive oil everyday.