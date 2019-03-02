Newsletter Signup Register / Login

The Ghosn case has put Japan's criminal justice system in the international spotlight. What part of the system do you think is in most need of reform? Is there any country's system that you think could serve as a model for Japan?

Just the scene of being arrested upon arrival and missing one's Jiro sushi appointment should be enough to keep foreign CEO executives from agreeing to work in Japan for Japanese corporations. I hope Ghosn sues the seat covers off of Nissan.

Not sure who has the best system to replace, but Japan will not use it, I predict.

