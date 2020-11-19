Voices
What do you think is the best way for the central government in Japan to strike a balance between controlling the spread of the coronavirus and supporting the economy?
Toshihiro
quite a complex question to answer for the common man, don't you think? In my humble opinion, the government should increase financial support to industries that are heavily-hit by the pandemic like the tourism and entertainment sector. I don't know how the government operates in Japan, but it can probably divert funds from its other budgets. As for controlling the spread, take stronger measures against it. If there's a potential local outbreak, enforce the according measures with the intent to contain the virus and economic concerns second.