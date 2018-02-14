VoicesinJapan have your say What do you think of Japanese media coverage of the Winter Olympics? Today 06:00 am JST 9 Comments ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations Real Estate Japan Inc. Click Here Bringing new ideas to life in Tokyo An enjoyable lifestyle in an elegant modern residence. A true international community welcomes you warmly. MORI LIVING View More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 9 Comments Login to comment JeffLee Today 07:47 am JST In Japan, it's terrible. The spotlight seems suck exclusively on Japanese athletes. When they compete, the japanese media often can't even be bothered to mention the names or countries of the gaijins they competed against. 0 ( +1 / -1 ) Luddite Today 08:20 am JST Awful, they only show events with Japanese participants, and rarely show all the others taking part in the event. The obsession with medals, rather than the performance and achievements of the athletes, is childish. 1 ( +2 / -1 ) Alfie Noakes Today 08:24 am JST Abysmal. 1 ( +2 / -1 ) MarkX Today 08:33 am JST What I hate is the way that we always have to see the reaction of the "so called" analysts! Who cares how they feel or what they have to say. NHK tries to use former athletes, but commercial broadcasters always use some washed up talent or has been to run the show. This time, it's the former tennis player, Shuzo Matsuoka who is in Korea, and he is so annoying. They hardly ever focus on the athletes or families who have sacrificed, they make it all about themselves and the athletes who medal. 2 ( +2 / -0 ) goldorak Today 08:44 am JST I have to say I was expecting much, much worse (and I have seen much worse elsewhere!). Agree with others though, like most other nations, they do focus on very few of their 'stars' and give close to zero airtime to other disciplines or even J athletes who aren't expected to bring back any medal. Overall, I am reasonably pleased with what I have seen on J tv (watched most of the O online anyway). 2 ( +2 / -0 ) cucashopboy Today 09:03 am JST Agree with the above comments. What always strikes me is how at odds the attitude of the Japanese media towards sport is (endlessly gloating over victories and medals and showing carefully edited highlights, particularly of football matches, to give the impression that Japan played a lot better than they actually did) with the actual athletes and ordinary Japanese people who I've played sport against, who are invariably modest in victory and gracious in defeat. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Toasted Heretic Today 09:09 am JST I hate to say it but it's poor compared to previous games. I mean, well done, and all that to the Japanese participants but I hope coverage is a bit more inclusive for 2020. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) kohakuebisu Today 09:11 am JST MarkX is spot on. NHK is bad, but the commercial channels still manage to be way worse. One of the morning shows on a commercial channel now starts with the two female presenters flanking a cardboard cutout of its "comedian" presenter, who is away at the games. He is so important that the women cannot be allowed to start the show on their own. Their Olympic coverage is mostly about the bloke's reaction when sitting in the crowd. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) RiskyMosaic Today 09:17 am JST There's an app for that! Seriously, get the NHK Pyoengchang apps on your mobile devices and, if you are in Japan, enjoy ALL events live or on demand. What's more, if they aren't being simultaneously broadcast on television, you can watch without the awful commentary. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
JeffLee
In Japan, it's terrible. The spotlight seems suck exclusively on Japanese athletes. When they compete, the japanese media often can't even be bothered to mention the names or countries of the gaijins they competed against.
Luddite
Awful, they only show events with Japanese participants, and rarely show all the others taking part in the event. The obsession with medals, rather than the performance and achievements of the athletes, is childish.
Alfie Noakes
Abysmal.
MarkX
What I hate is the way that we always have to see the reaction of the "so called" analysts! Who cares how they feel or what they have to say. NHK tries to use former athletes, but commercial broadcasters always use some washed up talent or has been to run the show. This time, it's the former tennis player, Shuzo Matsuoka who is in Korea, and he is so annoying. They hardly ever focus on the athletes or families who have sacrificed, they make it all about themselves and the athletes who medal.
goldorak
I have to say I was expecting much, much worse (and I have seen much worse elsewhere!). Agree with others though, like most other nations, they do focus on very few of their 'stars' and give close to zero airtime to other disciplines or even J athletes who aren't expected to bring back any medal.
Overall, I am reasonably pleased with what I have seen on J tv (watched most of the O online anyway).
cucashopboy
Agree with the above comments. What always strikes me is how at odds the attitude of the Japanese media towards sport is (endlessly gloating over victories and medals and showing carefully edited highlights, particularly of football matches, to give the impression that Japan played a lot better than they actually did) with the actual athletes and ordinary Japanese people who I've played sport against, who are invariably modest in victory and gracious in defeat.
Toasted Heretic
I hate to say it but it's poor compared to previous games. I mean, well done, and all that to the Japanese participants but I hope coverage is a bit more inclusive for 2020.
kohakuebisu
MarkX is spot on. NHK is bad, but the commercial channels still manage to be way worse.
One of the morning shows on a commercial channel now starts with the two female presenters flanking a cardboard cutout of its "comedian" presenter, who is away at the games. He is so important that the women cannot be allowed to start the show on their own. Their Olympic coverage is mostly about the bloke's reaction when sitting in the crowd.
RiskyMosaic
There's an app for that! Seriously, get the NHK Pyoengchang apps on your mobile devices and, if you are in Japan, enjoy ALL events live or on demand. What's more, if they aren't being simultaneously broadcast on television, you can watch without the awful commentary.