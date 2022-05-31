Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

What effect do you think the ruling in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case will have on the #MeToo movement?

First, please understand that this was a court's judgment and verdict, and an award based on such, at the conclusion of a trial. Also by itself, the verdict and award does not have precedent influence directly upon that court or any other court of record. Also it is important to remember that motions to reconsider the verdict, and to further consider the award of damages, costs and fees will likely be filed and will be ruled upon in the future by this court. And there will very likely be appeals to higher courts, although the parties are capable of settling any of the above between themselves at any time from now.

