VoicesinJapan have your say What effect do you think the ruling in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case will have on the #MeToo movement? Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:46 am JST 1 Comment ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Skeptical Today 07:35 am JST First, please understand that this was a court's judgment and verdict, and an award based on such, at the conclusion of a trial. Also by itself, the verdict and award does not have precedent influence directly upon that court or any other court of record. Also it is important to remember that motions to reconsider the verdict, and to further consider the award of damages, costs and fees will likely be filed and will be ruled upon in the future by this court. And there will very likely be appeals to higher courts, although the parties are capable of settling any of the above between themselves at any time from now. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
1 Comment
Login to comment
Skeptical
First, please understand that this was a court's judgment and verdict, and an award based on such, at the conclusion of a trial. Also by itself, the verdict and award does not have precedent influence directly upon that court or any other court of record. Also it is important to remember that motions to reconsider the verdict, and to further consider the award of damages, costs and fees will likely be filed and will be ruled upon in the future by this court. And there will very likely be appeals to higher courts, although the parties are capable of settling any of the above between themselves at any time from now.