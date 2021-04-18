Voices
After bars and restaurants close at 8 p.m. in areas where there is a coronavirus state of emergency, many people are buying alcohol at convenience stores and from vending machines and then hang out in parks or public spaces near train stations to continue drinking, thus leading to more possible virus infections. Do you think the police should disperse such groups?
kyushubill
No, unless the park has a posted time of closing and people there afterwards. Police here do not need to go full on Gestapo like cops in the US, Canada, Europe, UK, Oz, and NZ over the Wuhan Flu.