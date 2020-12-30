VoicesinJapan have your say Back in 2001, what technical advancements did you think the world would have achieved by 2021 but which haven't happened? Today 06:24 am JST Today | 10:01 am JST 0 Comments ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Tokyo: A Hub of Innovation for the Future SMEs and startups succeed in Japan's most dynamic city Read More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 0 Comments Login to comment pfaulkne Today 11:25 am JST Computing world IT Infrastructure Secure DNS No more Viruses (computer versions not C-19 variety) No more Malware Enterprise automated OS install Enterprise automated OS patching PC as a Service for consumers Applications Secure certificate signed (getting there) Secure certificate connections (getting there) Single packaged applications for all OS (getting there) Workflow standardization methodologies * *IT Security 100% secured connections between all devices. Respect for personal privacy (that was a dream turned into a nightmare by facebook) Secure communications and collaboration tools No more passwords (getting there) Real World Driverless trains (yes, but not as many as I thought) Digital assistant (yes, but I though much smarter. My Psion was as smart as the current iPhone, so not much has moved actually) Maglev to Nagoya (thought they would hurry it up, but it ran into troubles) 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
0 Comments
Login to comment
pfaulkne
Computing world
IT Infrastructure
Secure DNS
No more Viruses (computer versions not C-19 variety)
No more Malware
Enterprise automated OS install
Enterprise automated OS patching
PC as a Service for consumers
Applications
Secure certificate signed (getting there)
Secure certificate connections (getting there)
Single packaged applications for all OS (getting there)
Workflow standardization methodologies
* *IT Security
100% secured connections between all devices.
Respect for personal privacy (that was a dream turned into a nightmare by facebook)
Secure communications and collaboration tools
No more passwords (getting there)
Real World
Driverless trains (yes, but not as many as I thought)
Digital assistant (yes, but I though much smarter. My Psion was as smart as the current iPhone, so not much has moved actually)
Maglev to Nagoya (thought they would hurry it up, but it ran into troubles)