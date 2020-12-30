Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Back in 2001, what technical advancements did you think the world would have achieved by 2021 but which haven't happened?

Computing world

IT Infrastructure

Secure DNS

No more Viruses (computer versions not C-19 variety)

No more Malware

Enterprise automated OS install

Enterprise automated OS patching

PC as a Service for consumers

Applications

Secure certificate signed (getting there)

Secure certificate connections (getting there)

Single packaged applications for all OS (getting there)

Workflow standardization methodologies

* *IT Security

100% secured connections between all devices.

Respect for personal privacy (that was a dream turned into a nightmare by facebook)

Secure communications and collaboration tools

No more passwords (getting there)

 

Real World

Driverless trains (yes, but not as many as I thought)

Digital assistant (yes, but I though much smarter. My Psion was as smart as the current iPhone, so not much has moved actually)

Maglev to Nagoya (thought they would hurry it up, but it ran into troubles)

