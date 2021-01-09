Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Do you find it troubling that Big Tech can silence a U.S. president, or anyone, for that matter?

0 Comments

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

No

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It’s more troubling that people think they can say what they want without consequence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yes, we need these idiots to stay in public view. Silencing them just means they go underground.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog