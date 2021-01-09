VoicesinJapan have your say Do you find it troubling that Big Tech can silence a U.S. president, or anyone, for that matter? Today 06:48 am JST Today | 06:49 am JST 0 Comments ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Tokyo: A Hub of Innovation for the Future SMEs and startups succeed in Japan's most dynamic city Read More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 0 Comments Login to comment Chyobaka Today 07:06 am JST No 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Haaa Nemui Today 07:12 am JST It’s more troubling that people think they can say what they want without consequence. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Doranku Today 07:16 am JST Yes, we need these idiots to stay in public view. Silencing them just means they go underground. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Chyobaka
No
Haaa Nemui
It’s more troubling that people think they can say what they want without consequence.
Doranku
Yes, we need these idiots to stay in public view. Silencing them just means they go underground.