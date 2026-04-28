VoicesinJapan have your say Do you think national holidays in Japan should be spread out rather than grouped together like Golden Week and New Year? Today 05:36 am JST Today | 05:36 am JST 0 Comments ©2026 GPlusMedia Inc. Earn extra income as a clinical study participant! Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome! Learn More Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
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