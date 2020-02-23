VoicesinJapan have your say Do you think the Japanese government's call to cancel or curtail big events is an overreaction to the coronavirus outbreak? Today 07:05 am JST Today | 08:55 am JST 2 Comments ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. Discover central Japan A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures Learn More A Softbank phone service for anyone - with no minimum contract Get a Softbank Phone Service with a Japanese Number and Unlimited Data Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment Kag Today 09:16 am JST Definitely necessary, events are difficult to contact trace as shown in the singapore Hyatt cluster. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Wobot Today 10:08 am JST It's probably a good idea as a precaution 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Kag
Definitely necessary, events are difficult to contact trace as shown in the singapore Hyatt cluster.
Wobot
It's probably a good idea as a precaution