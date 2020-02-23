Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Do you think the Japanese government's call to cancel or curtail big events is an overreaction to the coronavirus outbreak?

2 Comments

2 Comments
Definitely necessary, events are difficult to contact trace as shown in the singapore Hyatt cluster.

It's probably a good idea as a precaution

