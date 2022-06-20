VoicesinJapan have your say For readers who are married to Japanese persons, how much does your spouse know about Japan's actions before and during World War II? Today 07:04 am JST Today | 07:04 am JST 1 Comment ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment BertieWooster Today 07:52 am JST Of these incidents, most Japanese and many non-Japanese are entirely ignorant: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731 https://medium.com/frame-of-reference/the-japanese-soldiers-who-competed-to-kill-100-people-7750f9e3dcba https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanjing_Massacre This is why Japan is still not trusted by its neighbours. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
BertieWooster
Of these incidents, most Japanese and many non-Japanese are entirely ignorant:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
https://medium.com/frame-of-reference/the-japanese-soldiers-who-competed-to-kill-100-people-7750f9e3dcba
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanjing_Massacre
This is why Japan is still not trusted by its neighbours.