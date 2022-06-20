Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

For readers who are married to Japanese persons, how much does your spouse know about Japan's actions before and during World War II?

1 Comment

1 Comment
Of these incidents, most Japanese and many non-Japanese are entirely ignorant:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731

https://medium.com/frame-of-reference/the-japanese-soldiers-who-competed-to-kill-100-people-7750f9e3dcba

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanjing_Massacre

This is why Japan is still not trusted by its neighbours.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

