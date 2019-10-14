VoicesinJapan have your say How can elderly people, especially those who live alone, be best protected when natural disasters like flooding, landslides and earthquakes occur? Today 06:11 am JST Today | 06:53 am JST 0 Comments ©2019 GPlusMedia Inc. Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered. rugby.japantoday.com Learn More A Japanese SIM Card for everyone! ★ No Contracts ★ 070/080 Number ★ Unlimited Data ★ English Support ★ Free Delivery Worldwide ★ Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment