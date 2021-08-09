Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

How has the pandemic change your eating patterns both at home and when/if you eat out?

1 Comment

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

it did affect in good way.

better balanced food.

boost your immunity system.

be less vulnerable against viruses.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You mean “How has the pandemic Changed your eating patterns…”

Less money spent in coffee shops, more time talking with family, more cooking at home, more particular about where we eat out (no more chains, only local family-owned places.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo