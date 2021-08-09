VoicesinJapan have your say How has the pandemic change your eating patterns both at home and when/if you eat out? Today 05:42 am JST Today | 06:18 am JST 1 Comment ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Matej Today 06:35 am JST it did affect in good way. better balanced food. boost your immunity system. be less vulnerable against viruses. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) borscht Today 07:14 am JST You mean “How has the pandemic Changed your eating patterns…” Less money spent in coffee shops, more time talking with family, more cooking at home, more particular about where we eat out (no more chains, only local family-owned places.) 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Matej
it did affect in good way.
better balanced food.
boost your immunity system.
be less vulnerable against viruses.
borscht
You mean “How has the pandemic Changed your eating patterns…”
Less money spent in coffee shops, more time talking with family, more cooking at home, more particular about where we eat out (no more chains, only local family-owned places.)