Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

How much water have you been drinking a day during the current heatwave in Japan? Are there any other drinks you prefer to quench your thirst?

0 Comments

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

What do Japanese Apartment Layout Terms Mean?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

#MeToo

Interviewing #KuToo Founder Yumi Ishikawa

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog