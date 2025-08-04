VoicesinJapan have your say How much water have you been drinking a day during the current heatwave in Japan? Are there any other drinks you prefer to quench your thirst? Today 05:32 am JST Today | 06:14 am JST 1 Comment ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free! Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Speed Today 06:23 am JST I drink 2 liters of water every day regardless of heat waves. Maybe an extra 307 ml during these scorching times. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Speed
I drink 2 liters of water every day regardless of heat waves.
Maybe an extra 307 ml during these scorching times.