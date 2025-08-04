 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

have your say

How much water have you been drinking a day during the current heatwave in Japan? Are there any other drinks you prefer to quench your thirst?

1 Comment

1 Comment
I drink 2 liters of water every day regardless of heat waves.

Maybe an extra 307 ml during these scorching times.

