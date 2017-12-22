Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

How would you define the spirit of Christmas?

4 Comments

4 Comments
Food, alcohol and political debate.

And, KFC if you live in Japan.

The spirit of Christmas is being generous enough to not feel you need to define it for different people who participate in Christmas differently than how you do.

Hmm. Not sure. Not being the religious sort, I'd rather go on an individual opinion.

As a kid it was relations, turkey, trifle and Wizard of Oz on the telly. Later it was walks down the pier and nursing a hangover from a splendidly seasonal eve in the local.

Now it's remembering lost family and friends and a yearning for a better world.

Season's greetings to you all.

You're missing the point I'm sure does not need making; 

That Christmas spirit is not what you drink.

from 'A Christmas Song', by Ian Anderson I think.

