VoicesinJapan have your say How would you define the spirit of Christmas? Today 04:00 am JST 4 Comments
Bintaro
Food, alcohol and political debate.
And, KFC if you live in Japan.
katsu78
The spirit of Christmas is being generous enough to not feel you need to define it for different people who participate in Christmas differently than how you do.
Toasted Heretic
Hmm. Not sure. Not being the religious sort, I'd rather go on an individual opinion.
As a kid it was relations, turkey, trifle and Wizard of Oz on the telly. Later it was walks down the pier and nursing a hangover from a splendidly seasonal eve in the local.
Now it's remembering lost family and friends and a yearning for a better world.
Season's greetings to you all.
inkochi
from 'A Christmas Song', by Ian Anderson I think.