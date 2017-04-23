VoicesinJapan have your say How would you evaluate U.S. President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office? Today 06:00 am JST 0 Comments Great tours and adventures in Asia's four season playground Choose from hand-picked tours throughout Japan with professional guides in amazing destinations. Outdoor Japan Adventures View More AN AUTHENTIC SLICE OF JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP With a history spanning four generations, ASAKUSA cutlery maker KAMATA HAKENSHA knows how to slice it. Kamata Hakensha View More No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration