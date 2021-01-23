Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

In some countries, school closures due to lockdowns and other stay-at-home restrictions caused by the pandemic have resulted in children spending more time on social media and video games, a trend which has alarmed many parents and psychologists. Do you see this as a problem?

Do you see this as a problem?

Absolutely!

Luckily my son is very much in Lego.

But me and my wife allow him to watch youtube too, but max 1 hour a day.

We prefer that he is reading books, but he can just read Hiragana.

His favorite is building up something with Lego.

Many kids in his age are much more in Video Games or already at social Media, but me and my wife are happy that he still prefer other things.

But that can change very fast...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

