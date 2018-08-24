VoicesinJapan have your say In this era of movies being streamed online, do you still like to go to the cinema for some movies? Today 08:06 am JST 2 Comments ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation Real Estate Japan Inc Click Here THE BEST SIM CARD FOR JAPAN Get a Mobile Plan to use in Japan - Free Worldwide Delivery or Collect in Airport! Order Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment katsu78 Today 08:16 am JST Of course! I just no longer take a risk on an expensive ticket for a movie that I don't know I will like. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Bintaro Today 08:18 am JST Absolutely ! No matter the convenience of streaming, it will never be the same experience as watching a movie in a cinema. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
katsu78
Of course!
I just no longer take a risk on an expensive ticket for a movie that I don't know I will like.
Bintaro
Absolutely !
No matter the convenience of streaming, it will never be the same experience as watching a movie in a cinema.