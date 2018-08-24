Newsletter Signup Register / Login

In this era of movies being streamed online, do you still like to go to the cinema for some movies?

Of course!

I just no longer take a risk on an expensive ticket for a movie that I don't know I will like.

Absolutely !

No matter the convenience of streaming, it will never be the same experience as watching a movie in a cinema.

