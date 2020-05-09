Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Is it a good idea to wear a mask while jogging?

1 Comment

1 Comment
Absolutely. But there's a actually mask specifically designed for those who exercise since the regular cloth and surgical masks aren't porous enough to let you breathe deeply. I'm actually expecting that this would become the new norm (but temporarily I hope) for those who exercise in public. I would recommend wearing some eye protection as well.

