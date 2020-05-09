VoicesinJapan have your say Is it a good idea to wear a mask while jogging? Today 06:44 am JST Today | 06:44 am JST 1 Comment ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Toshihiro Today 07:17 am JST Absolutely. But there's a actually mask specifically designed for those who exercise since the regular cloth and surgical masks aren't porous enough to let you breathe deeply. I'm actually expecting that this would become the new norm (but temporarily I hope) for those who exercise in public. I would recommend wearing some eye protection as well. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Toshihiro
Absolutely. But there's a actually mask specifically designed for those who exercise since the regular cloth and surgical masks aren't porous enough to let you breathe deeply. I'm actually expecting that this would become the new norm (but temporarily I hope) for those who exercise in public. I would recommend wearing some eye protection as well.