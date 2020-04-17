Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Iwate is now the only one of Japan's 47 prefectures with no confirmed coronavirus cases. Any theories why?

2 Comments

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

2 Comments
Login to comment

Have they even tested anyone yet?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wait until GW is over...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #77: Peanuts Only Kaki No Tane Triggers Twitter Riot

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon