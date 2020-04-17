VoicesinJapan have your say Iwate is now the only one of Japan's 47 prefectures with no confirmed coronavirus cases. Any theories why? Today 05:19 am JST Today | 06:24 am JST 2 Comments ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. Apartments in Japan The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan. English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required. Sign Up MBA in Kyoto 100% English MBA will advance your career at Doshisha Business School Kyoto Focus on Sustainability, Culture & Creativity or Business in Asia. Scholarships Available. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment Wobot Today 06:40 am JST Have they even tested anyone yet? 0 ( +0 / -0 ) kurisupisu Today 06:50 am JST Wait until GW is over... 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
2 Comments
Login to comment
Wobot
Have they even tested anyone yet?
kurisupisu
Wait until GW is over...