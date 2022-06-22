VoicesinJapan have your say Japan is a partner nation of NATO, along with South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Do you think this is a good idea? Today 05:26 am JST Today | 06:47 am JST 2 Comments ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment Mr Kipling Today 06:41 am JST NATO is an organization of vassal states of the USA and its military adventures. No, it is not a good idea to join. NATO members get US bases on their land. The US doesn't get Japanese or other nations bases on its territory. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) inkochi Today 07:05 am JST ‘North Atlantic Treaty Organization’ OR ’North Pacific Treaty Organization’ OR ‘West Pacific Treaty Organization’?? Well, only the first has a mutual defence clause and trigger. And the US has bi-partite treaties with all the other listed nations anyway - for what they are worth. Post-1945 Japan traditionally prefers softer solutions than regional sabre-rattling. However underlying that, they prefer to be linked to all options, including military links, and keeping good relations with partner nations is even more important than facing off would-be adversaries. So, in the end, the question just reflects strategic business-as-usual for Japan. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
2 Comments
Login to comment
Mr Kipling
NATO is an organization of vassal states of the USA and its military adventures.
No, it is not a good idea to join. NATO members get US bases on their land. The US doesn't get Japanese or other nations bases on its territory.
inkochi
‘North Atlantic Treaty Organization’ OR
’North Pacific Treaty Organization’ OR
‘West Pacific Treaty Organization’??
Well, only the first has a mutual defence clause and trigger. And the US has bi-partite treaties with all the other listed nations anyway - for what they are worth.
Post-1945 Japan traditionally prefers softer solutions than regional sabre-rattling. However underlying that, they prefer to be linked to all options, including military links, and keeping good relations with partner nations is even more important than facing off would-be adversaries.
So, in the end, the question just reflects strategic business-as-usual for Japan.