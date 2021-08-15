Voices
Japanese media reports have estimated up to 40% of bars and restaurants in some parts of Tokyo are flouting anti-virus measures that restrict them from selling alcohol and require them to close by 8 p.m. What do you think of this?
Monty
I agree with these bars and restaurants.
Closing them at 8pm and no serving alcohol is the biggest nonsens I ever heard, especially when coffee shop are open, companies force their employees to come to the offices, Olympics and other sport events are held, Disney is still open and so on...
What is the different between a bar and a coffee shop, if groups of young women packed the coffee shops from morning to evening, laughing and giggling during telling their Love Stories to each other?
blue
While I do get the idea behind this and conveniently letting aside the whole discussion about time/hours and type of places this impacts, it still looks like the government's whole strategy or at least the key measure is limited to this and all the rest is about "urging" (well, in practice, even this looks more like "urging").
I mean, really, that's it?