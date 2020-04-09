Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.

Many prefectural governors say business suspension requests from the central government must come with loss compensation commitments, especially since closing one company or establishment affects other companies that depend on it. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe maintains it would be impossible to calculate and compensate the number of businesses that depend on each other. How do you think the question of compensation should be handled?

0 Comments

0 Comments
It's not that complicated. Treat all businesses as separate entities and refer to their recent tax returns to determine their normal income and base compensation on that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

