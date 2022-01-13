VoicesinJapan have your say One view on dealing with the coronavirus is that we have to learn to live with it. What does "live with it" mean to you? Today 06:00 am JST Today | 09:09 am JST 0 Comments ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Watch the GaijinPot Direct! Learn about the state of living and working in Japan for the New Year! Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment