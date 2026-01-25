VoicesinJapan have your say Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wants to make defiling the Japanese national flag a criminal offense. What do you think about that? Today 06:37 am JST Today | 06:37 am JST 2 Comments ©2026 GPlusMedia Inc. How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time). Register Today Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment Toshihiro Today 06:50 am JST I was raised in a country where you can't even let the national flag touch the floor or fold it disrespectfully. Yes, it's just a piece of cloth if you think about it, but it's the symbol of your country. I'm surprised that Japan doesn't really take disrespect towards its flag that seriously, but is stern about the burning of other flags within their soil. If you ask me, it should be natural. Respect your flag even if you despise your government and those that run it. For me, the flag represents the people and its history first, and the government second. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) sakurasuki Today 06:55 am JST Another things of priority in Japan, turning flag into a sacred object. That will solve many Japanese problem right? -3 ( +0 / -3 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Toshihiro
I was raised in a country where you can't even let the national flag touch the floor or fold it disrespectfully. Yes, it's just a piece of cloth if you think about it, but it's the symbol of your country. I'm surprised that Japan doesn't really take disrespect towards its flag that seriously, but is stern about the burning of other flags within their soil.
If you ask me, it should be natural. Respect your flag even if you despise your government and those that run it. For me, the flag represents the people and its history first, and the government second.
sakurasuki
Another things of priority in Japan, turning flag into a sacred object.
That will solve many Japanese problem right?