Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wants to make defiling the Japanese national flag a criminal offense. What do you think about that?

2 Comments

I was raised in a country where you can't even let the national flag touch the floor or fold it disrespectfully. Yes, it's just a piece of cloth if you think about it, but it's the symbol of your country. I'm surprised that Japan doesn't really take disrespect towards its flag that seriously, but is stern about the burning of other flags within their soil.

If you ask me, it should be natural. Respect your flag even if you despise your government and those that run it. For me, the flag represents the people and its history first, and the government second.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another things of priority in Japan, turning flag into a sacred object.

That will solve many Japanese problem right?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

