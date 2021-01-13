Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Saturday marked the first anniversary of Japan's first confirmed COVID-19 case, a man who returned after visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus at the time. Can you remember what you thought when you read or heard about that case?

I remember reading that researchers, there and elsewhere, saying they thought the likelihood was very high that the virus jumped from an animal at the Wuhan market, probably a pangolin, (the world's most trafficked animal for its supposed Chinese traditional medicinal properties), to human, due to the highly unhygienic and biologically risky conditions at the market.

Later the apologistic damage control propaganda sprung into action, with the Chinese claiming the virus came from overseas and the political-correct brigade in the West like the WTO claiming "we don't where the virus came from." Yeah, right. In this crisis, the first victim is the truth.

