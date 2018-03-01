Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Shake hands or bow? How do you usually greet Japanese business acquaintances?

6 Comments

If I meet them in Japan I bow. If I meet them in my native country I offer a handshake.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

I shake hands, even in Japan. All this bowing is so tedious. It takes my boss five minutes to say hello or goodbye to people during business trips. Ridiculous.

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

I prefer to shake hands. I may offer a single bow.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Bow, of course. "When in Rome, do as Romans do".

That's manners, whether you enjoy it or not.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Of course bow when in Japan, no one of any importance would do otherwise

4 ( +5 / -1 )

i used to teach students to bow and simultaneously do a double high 5.

I may have been responsible for a few awkward moments, now that I think about it.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

