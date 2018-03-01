VoicesinJapan have your say Shake hands or bow? How do you usually greet Japanese business acquaintances? Today 05:00 am JST 6 Comments ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan! Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now. Click Here Teach English in Japan! Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 6 Comments Login to comment Ex_Res Today 07:05 am JST If I meet them in Japan I bow. If I meet them in my native country I offer a handshake. 10 ( +10 / -0 ) kawabegawa198 Today 08:21 am JST I shake hands, even in Japan. All this bowing is so tedious. It takes my boss five minutes to say hello or goodbye to people during business trips. Ridiculous. -9 ( +0 / -9 ) maybeperhapsyes Today 08:28 am JST I prefer to shake hands. I may offer a single bow. -4 ( +0 / -4 ) Bintaro Today 08:47 am JST Bow, of course. "When in Rome, do as Romans do". That's manners, whether you enjoy it or not. 8 ( +8 / -0 ) dcog9065 Today 09:02 am JST Of course bow when in Japan, no one of any importance would do otherwise 4 ( +5 / -1 ) spinningplates Today 10:39 am JST i used to teach students to bow and simultaneously do a double high 5. I may have been responsible for a few awkward moments, now that I think about it..... 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Ex_Res
If I meet them in Japan I bow. If I meet them in my native country I offer a handshake.
kawabegawa198
I shake hands, even in Japan. All this bowing is so tedious. It takes my boss five minutes to say hello or goodbye to people during business trips. Ridiculous.
maybeperhapsyes
I prefer to shake hands. I may offer a single bow.
Bintaro
Bow, of course. "When in Rome, do as Romans do".
That's manners, whether you enjoy it or not.
dcog9065
Of course bow when in Japan, no one of any importance would do otherwise
spinningplates
i used to teach students to bow and simultaneously do a double high 5.
I may have been responsible for a few awkward moments, now that I think about it.....