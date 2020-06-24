VoicesinJapan have your say Some airlines are requiring passengers wear masks on board. What do you think of this? Today 05:24 am JST Today | 06:15 am JST 0 Comments ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now J Trust Global Card will support your life in Japan! Anytime, anywhere, you can apply easily online! A credit card exclusively for foreigners living in Japan, such as international students and company employees. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 0 Comments Login to comment Haaa Nemui Today 06:57 am JST It’s an inconvenience for sure, but if you don’t like it, don’t fly or choose a different airline. Airlines need to provide advance notice so passengers can make their own arrangements for masks if they want to, but airlines also need to front up with providing masks if passengers haven’t done so. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Haaa Nemui
It’s an inconvenience for sure, but if you don’t like it, don’t fly or choose a different airline.
Airlines need to provide advance notice so passengers can make their own arrangements for masks if they want to, but airlines also need to front up with providing masks if passengers haven’t done so.