Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Some people are calling Novak Djokovic, who just won his sixth Wimbledon title and his 20th Grand Slam singles title, the greatest tennis player of all time. Is it possible to realistically compare great players (or teams) in any sport, for that matter, with those of prior eras?

Yes.

(Unless you treat it as a life or death matter)

Yes, but never forget the greatest accomplishments of prior or other champions, they all deserve our respect.

Yes, and Djokovik is not the greatest.

Federer is possibly the greatest ever, followed by McEnroe, Laver, Borg and Connors.

